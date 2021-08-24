1,762 new cases in Kollam

1,474 cases in Kottayam, 1,107 in Alappuzha, 1,031 in Pathanamthitta

The district reported 1,762 new cases of COVID-19 and 1,483 recoveries on Tuesday.

While 1,754 patients contracted the virus through contact, others include one person from another State and seven health workers.

At present the district has 21,887 people under observation and the total number of samples collected is 21,50,732.

While 2,044 people completed home quarantine on Tuesday, the Health Department has traced 3,27,149 primary and 19,369 secondary contacts of the cases.

Kottayam

The number of fresh COVID-19 cases continued to rise in Kottayam with 1,474 persons testing positive for the disease on Tuesday

Of the fresh cases, 1,465 people including one health worker contracted the disease through local transmission. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) for the day stood at 18.29%.

With 141 cases, Kottayam municipality reported the highest number, followed by Chirakkadav which recorded 59 cases .

As many as 1,099 people recovered from the disease during the day, bringing down the total active cases to 6,528. Meanwhile, 39,370 people remain in quarantine for suspected symptoms of the disease.

Alappuzha

The district reported 1,107 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. It recorded five COVID-19 deaths. The test positivity rate for the day was recorded at 16.53%.

Of the fresh cases, 1,088 patients contracted the disease through local contact, while the source of infection of 16 others remains unknown. Three health staff also tested positive for the disease.

Meanwhile, 1,224 people who were undergoing treatment for the disease in the district tested negative. The active COVID-19 caseload stands at 8,234.

Pathanamthitta

In Pathanamthitta, 1,031 people tested positive for the disease during the day.

Of this, 1,029 people contracted the virus through local transmission. The contact source of eight cases were yet to be ascertained. The TPR for the day was 15%.

With 56 cases, Aranmula reported the highest number of cases, followed by Pathanamathitta, which reported 51 cases. Meanwhile, the decease claimed twelve more lives in the district.

With just 256 recoveries on the day, the number of active cases shot up to 7,299.

(With contributions from bureaus in Kottayam, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta)