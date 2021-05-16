Kerala

1,761 new cases in Alappuzha

The district reported 1,761 COVID-19 cases on Sunday. It also recorded 10 COVID-19-related deaths.

The fresh cases include 1,758 patients who contracted the disease through local transmission.

The source of infection of three others remains unknown.

The test positivity rate stood at 25.91%.

Areawise

Of the 1,761 cases, 126 were logged from Ezhupunna and 99 from Alappuzha. Kandalloor (80 cases), Kayamkulam (66), Ambalappuzha North (58), Bharanikavu (58), Kadakarappally (57), Cherthala South (53), and Cherthala (50) also reported a high number of cases.

Meanwhile, 2,050 people who were undergoing treatment for the disease in the district tested negative. The active COVID-19 caseload in the district fell to 25,528.

