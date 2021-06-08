1,760 test positive in capital

Test positivity rate at 15.2%

The district’s COVID-19 caseload rose by 1,760 to take the number of active cases to 13,154 on Tuesday. As many as 1,273 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

While 11,574 people were subjected to COVID-19 testing, the test positivity rate stood at 15.2%. Nine health workers were among those who were diagnosed with the disease.

The COVID-19 death toll continued to increase unabated as 44 more recent deaths were attributed to the disease. The deaths occurred between May 19 and June 8. The pandemic has claimed 2,156 lives in the district thus far.

The district administration placed 3,059 more people in quarantine. A total of 5,439 people were permitted to conclude quarantine.