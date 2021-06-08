Kerala

1,760 test positive in capital

The district’s COVID-19 caseload rose by 1,760 to take the number of active cases to 13,154 on Tuesday. As many as 1,273 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

While 11,574 people were subjected to COVID-19 testing, the test positivity rate stood at 15.2%. Nine health workers were among those who were diagnosed with the disease.

The COVID-19 death toll continued to increase unabated as 44 more recent deaths were attributed to the disease. The deaths occurred between May 19 and June 8. The pandemic has claimed 2,156 lives in the district thus far.

The district administration placed 3,059 more people in quarantine. A total of 5,439 people were permitted to conclude quarantine.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 8, 2021 9:15:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/1760-test-positive-in-capital/article34763252.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY