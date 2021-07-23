17,518 test positive in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram

23 July 2021 19:51 IST

11,067 persons recover; TPR rises to 13.63%

Kerala’s COVID-19 case graph climbed to register 17,518 cases on Friday when 1,28,489 samples were tested over 24 hours. The test positivity rate is rising again and was 13.63% on the day.

The State’s active case pool is also rising steeply in accordance with the rise in daily new cases and on Friday, had 1,35,198 patients. The number of recoveries reported on the day was 11,067.

The cumulative COVID-19 case fatality now stands at 15,871, with the State adding 132 recent deaths to the official list on Friday.

On Friday, the number of patients newly admitted to hospitals with COVID-19 was 2,241. However, total hospitalisations of those with moderate or severe COVID-19 continued to remain more or less steady at 25,691.

Total ICU admissions of critically ill COVID-19 patients in the State on Friday rose to 1,917, while the number of patients requiring ventilator support also showed a significant increase from 708 on Thursday to 744 on Friday.

The cumulative case burden of the State now stands at 32,35,533 cases.

Most in Malappuram

Among districts, Malappuram reported the highest number of new cases with 2,871, Thrissur, 2,023, Kozhikode 1,870, Ernakulam 1,832, Kollam 1,568, Palakkad 1,455, Kannur 1,121, Kottayam 1,053, Thiruvananthapuram 996, Alappuzha 901, Kasaragod 793, Pathanamthitta 446, Wayanad 363 and Idukki 226 cases.