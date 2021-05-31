1,750 new cases in capital

Test positivity rate falls to 17.39%

COVID-19 spread appears to have slowed down considerably in the capital district after nearly a month of lockdown. The test positivity rate fell to 17.39% on Monday as 1,750 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 from among the 10,059 who were subjected to tests during the last 24 hours.

The active cases count also decreased to 14,587 when 2,924 recovered from the illness. While most of the fresh cases have been attributed to local transmission of the infection, the source of infection was unknown in 92 cases. Six health workers were among those who were diagnosed with the disease.

Despite the fall in COVID-19 caseload, the death toll continued to rise unabatedly with 45 more recent deaths being attributed to the disease. With the deaths’ count standing at 1,749 in the district currently, the case fatality ratio grew to 0.7%.

The district authorities placed 3,387 people in quarantine. With this, the number of people being monitored for COVID-19 symptoms stood at 76,375. As many as 5,605 people concluded quarantine on the day.