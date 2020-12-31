1.75 lakh new admissions in State schools

Thiruvananthapuram

31 December 2020 19:40 IST

Increase the result of improvement in infrastructure: CM

As many as 1.75 lakh new students took admission in classes 1 to 10 in State schools this academic year.

A statement from the Chief Minister’s office said these figures were recorded on the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE)’s Sampoorna school management portal till December 28.

A total of 6.8 lakh students have joined State schools in the four years since the implementation of the Public Education Rejuvenation Mission, the statement said.

In class 1 alone, 8,170 more students took admission this year as compared to the previous year. The maximum number of students who took admission was in class 5 – 43,789 more students than the year before. In class 8, 35,606 more students took admission.

As many as 1,75,074 more students took admission in government and aided sectors this year. There are 33,75,304 lakh students in these two sectors at present.

With the completion of admission proceedings this year, there will be a further increase in the student strength.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was quoted in the statement as saying that the increase in number of students in State schools was the result of improvement of school infrastructure and quality of education as part of the rejuvenation mission.

Public schools had been equipped with digital facilities of international standards. Teachers, parents, and the public too had extended support for the mission. This had helped kick-start a comprehensive change in the State’s education sector, the Chief Minister said.