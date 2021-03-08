175 COVID cases in capital, 205 recover

The district recorded 175 COVID-19 cases and 205 recoveries as the number of active cases stood at 2,180 on Sunday.

The death toll in Thiruvananthapuram rose to 844 as on Saturday, according to official statistics. Two recent deaths, those of a 75-year old woman and a 74-year man, were attributed to COVID-19 on the day.

Quarantine

The district administration placed 1,347 people under quarantine, while 1,517 others were permitted to conclude quarantine after completing the mandated self-isolation period without developing any symptom. There were currently 17,040 people who are quarantined in their homes and 45 in various institutions.

The City Police initiated legal action against 78 people for violating the pandemic norms on Sunday. Among them, 27 people were booked under provisions of the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020, while 49 others were fined ₹24,500 cumulatively for failing to wear masks outdoor.