175 cases in Alappuzha

The district recorded 175 COVID-19 cases and 236 recoveries on Saturday.

The fresh cases include 132 patients who contracted the disease through local transmission and 16 health staff.

Fifteen people who came from other States and 12 from abroad also tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

Among the contact cases 34 were reported from Punnapra South and 18 from Alappuzha.

Rest of the contact cases were from Thanneermukkom (6), Aroor (6), Ambalappuzha (6), Mavelikara (6), Kayamkulam (5), Veliyanad (5), Mulakuzha (5), Chennithala (4), Kadakkarappally (3), Pallippuram (3), Kozhuvalloor (3), two cases each from Cherthala, Cherthala South, Pulinkunnu, Venmony, Ala, Muthukulam, Chettikulangara and Champakulam and one case each from Edathua, Pattanakkad, Purakkad, Nooranad, Cheriyanad, Ezhupunna, Puliyoor, Mannar, Kainakary, Arattupuzha, Vayalar and Pathiyoor.

The functioning of the Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha has been partially affected after several hospital staff tested positive for the disease.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district stands at 2,249. Ward 17 in Thanneermukkom, parts of wards 11 in Thrikkunnapuzha, 18 in Cherthala South and 1 in Karuvatta grama panchayat and parts of ward 42 in Alappuzha municipality were declared as containment zones.