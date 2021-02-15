173 cases in Thrissur

168 get the disease through contact

A total of 173 COVID-19 cases were reported in the district on Monday while 477 people recovered from the disease.

There are 4,117 active cases in the district and 100 people from the district are undergoing treatment in hospitals in other districts. So far 93,986 COVID-19 cases have been reported from the district and 89,225 people have recovered.

According to official statistics, 168 people, including one health worker, contracted the disease through local contact on Monday. Of them, 28 people are above the age of 60 and eight children are below the age of 10. In all, 3,027 people are under home care. A total of 81 people were admitted to hospital for treatment of the COVID-19 on Monday. Around 5,073 samples were collected for the test on Monday.