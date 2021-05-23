1,727 positive cases in Alappuzha district

1,322 cases in Kottayam, 815 in Pathanamthitta

The district reported 1,727 COVID-19 cases on Sunday. As many as 1,709 patients contracted the disease through local transmission. The source of infection of 18 others has not been identified. The test positivity rate for the day stood at 19.78%.

Of the fresh cases, 191 were logged from Alappuzha. Others were Mannancherry (83 cases), Ezhupunna (75), Chengannur (74), Arattupuzha (58), Thuravoor (56) and Thekkekara (50).

Meanwhile, 386 people who were undergoing treatment for the disease in the district recovered. The active COVID-19 caseload in the district slightly increased to 22,139.

Kottayam

As many as 1,322 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Kottayam on Sunday.

Of the fresh cases, all but two contracted the disease through local transmission. The Test Positivity Rate for the day was 23.51%.

With 98 cases each, Thrikkodithanam panchayat and Kottayam municipality reported the highest number of cases, followed by Pallikkathodu with 81 cases.

As many as 1,467 recovered from the disease during the day, bringing down the total active cases in the district to 11,069, while 54,969 people are under observation.

Pathanamthitta

In Pathanamthitta, 815 people tested positive for the disease during the day. With 44 cases, Pandalam reported the highest number of cases, followed by Koyipram with 42 cases.

As many as six persons died due to COVID-19 related illness. With 1,442 recoveries during the day, the district currently has 12,512 active cases.