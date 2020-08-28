172 cases, one death in Alappuzha

130 persons cured of disease

The district logged 172 COVID-19 cases and 130 recoveries on Thursday. The fresh cases include 145 persons who acquired the disease through local transmission, 17 who came from other States, six who returned from abroad, three health workers and a person from Nooranad whose source of infection is unknown.

The district reported another COVID-19-related death.

The deceased was identified as a 40-year-old woman who succumbed to the disease on August 23. The district so far registered 15 COVID-19 deaths.

23 from Cherthala

Of the 145 locally transmitted cases, 23 are from Cherthala South, 19 from Aryad, 18 from Alappuzha and 12 from Pallippuram.

Rest of the contact cases are from Kayamkulam (9), Arookutty (7), six each from Thuravoor, Aroor and Mavelikara, five each from Chembupuram and Kadakkarappally, four from Poochakkal, three from Pattanakkad, two each from Ambalappuzha, Kareelakulangara and Cherthala and one case each from Punnapra, Pathiyoor, Thiruvanvandoor, Chennithala, Mannancherry, Devikulangara, Muhamma, Puliyoor, Kanjikuzhy, Thaikkattussery, Ezhupunna, Kanichukulangara, Haripad, Chingoli, Edathua and Purakkad.

Containment zones

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district stands at 2,174. Parts of ward 16 in Haripad and ward 36 in Alappuzha municipality, ward 14 in Thrikkunnapuzha and wards 5 and 9 in Ala grama panchayat were declared as containment zones.