1,713 test positive in Kottayam

As many as 1,713 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Kottayam on Monday. The test positivity rate (TPR) for the day was 25.64%.

Of the fresh cases, all but four contracted the virus through local transmission. Among the local bodies, Kottayam continued to lead the tally with 263 cases, followed by Changanassery with 106 cases.

The district presently has 16,589 active cases while 54,445 others are under observation.

Despite strong intervention by the authorities, the TPR in Kottayam continues to rise and stands well over 30% in 24 local bodies. With a TPR of 50.91%, Kumarakom leads the tally, followed by Maravanthuruth with 41.42% and Thalayazham with 41.30%.

Of the 607 people subjected to testing in Kumarakom, as many as 309 were confirmed of the virus infection, while in Maravanthuruth, 285 out of 688 tested positive.

Oxygen plant

The TPR hovers between 20% and 30% in 46 other local bodies, while it varies between 6% and 10% in the remaining six locations. With a TPR of 6.77%, Vellavur panchayat is placed at the bottom of this list.

Meanwhile, the Union government approved a proposal to establish an oxygen plant at the Pala General Hospital. The step follows a letter sent by Thomas Chazhikadan MP to the Principal Secretary of the Union Health Ministry in April last week.

The decision comes as a major relief to the hospital, which has been experiencing a shortage in oxygen supply with the spurt in COVID-19 cases. As per estimates, the hospital possesses only 120 oxygen cylinders as against a requirement of 240 cylinders.