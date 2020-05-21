Kerala

171 NoRKs reach Pathanamthitta

No new case reported in district on Thursday

A total of 171 Non-Resident Keralites (NoRKs) have reached the district from different parts of the country and abroad in the past 24 hours. Among them, 92 persons have come by a Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram special train while 79 others have come from abroad on seven flights, as per an official statement on Thursday.

As many as 48 persons who came on flights from Kuwait, London, Dubai, Moscow, Manila, Riyadh, and Salalah have been placed in quarantine at corona care centres in the district and the remaining 31 persons at their homes.

Of the 92 persons who have come by train from Delhi, 82 have been placed in quarantine at corona care centres and 10 others are home-quarantined. No new COVID-19 case was reported in the district on Thursday.

32 in isolation wards

The number of quarantined persons admitted to various hospitals in the district went up to 32 on Thursday. They include seven COVID-19 patients too.

As many as 13 persons, including seven patients, have been admitted to the Pathanamthitta General Hospital, four persons at the District Hospital in Kozhencherry, two at the General Hospital in Adoor, and 12 others at various private hospitals in the district.

164 test negative

The nasal and throat swabs of 164 quarantined persons in district tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday.

So far, 24 throat swabs collected from various persons in the district tested positive while 5,569 samples were tested negative for SARS-CoV-2. Clinical examination results of 397 throat swabs are awaited from the virology laboratory in Alappuzha. So far, 2,961 people have been quarantined in the district and 636 of them are at various corona care centres.

