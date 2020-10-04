Kerala

171 kg of ganja seized at Wandoor

In yet another major ganja haul from Malappuram in less than two weeks, an Excise team seized 171 kg of ganja from a mini lorry and arrested three men at Wandoor on Saturday.

The ganja was brought from Andhra Pradesh for distribution in Ernakulam and Malappuram districts. The arrested were identified as Sujith Puthanveettil from Aluva, Midhun Kochuparambil from Kochi, and Jabir from Ottapalam.

The ganja was reportedly brought in a cement truck till the State border at Wayanad, and later transferred to a mini lorry.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 4, 2020 12:15:12 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/171-kg-of-ganja-seized-at-wandoor/article32763060.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story