171 kg of ganja seized at Wandoor

In yet another major ganja haul from Malappuram in less than two weeks, an Excise team seized 171 kg of ganja from a mini lorry and arrested three men at Wandoor on Saturday.

The ganja was brought from Andhra Pradesh for distribution in Ernakulam and Malappuram districts. The arrested were identified as Sujith Puthanveettil from Aluva, Midhun Kochuparambil from Kochi, and Jabir from Ottapalam.

The ganja was reportedly brought in a cement truck till the State border at Wayanad, and later transferred to a mini lorry.