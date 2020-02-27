1,700 wards likely to be added to local bodies

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

27 February 2020 00:51 IST

Ahead of elections due this year

As many as 1,700 wards are likely to be added to the 1,200-odd local self-government institutions before the next elections due this year. The notification for delimitation of wards in urban and rural local bodies was issued on Wednesday.

As per the latest proposal, grama panchayats with a population of 15,000 will have a minimum of 14 wards and one ward each will be added for an increase in population of 2,500.

The norms

The maximum number of wards has been fixed at 24. The same population norm has been fixed for block panchayats too but the maximum number of wards is 24.

The minimum number of divisions for a district panchayat with a population of 1 lakh has been fixed at 17.

One division each will be added for an increase in population of 1 lakh and the maximum number of divisions has been capped at 33.

Municipalities

Municipalities having a population of 20,000 will have a minimum of 26 wards and one ward each will be carved for an increase of 2,500 people. The upper limit of wards has been fixed at 53.

The minimum number of wards in a Corporation having a population of 4 lakh has been fixed at 56 and the upper limit at 101. One division each will be added for every 10,000 people, according to the norms.