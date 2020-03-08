1,700 poultry, pet birds culled

Kozhikode

Rapid task force in action at bird flu-infected areas of Vengeri in Kozhikode

As many as 1,700 poultry and pet birds within the 1-km radius of bird flu-infected areas of Vengeri in Kozhikode Corporation and the western parts of Kodiyathur grama panchayat were culled by the rapid task force staff on Sunday.

According to sources, the carcasses were burnt later at designated slots. Those culled include hens, ducks and love birds. Poultry feed, eggs and droppings too were collected and burnt.

Operation

Members of the force visited each ward to carry out the operation. The drive would continue on Monday too.

Sale of meat has been banned in the Kozhikode corporation limits as well as within a 9-km radius of the bird-flu infected areas of Vengeri and West Kodiyathur.

Meanwhile, District Collector S. Sambasiva Rao said that the owners of the pet birds that were culled as part of preventive measures would be compensated.

Minister for Animal Husbandry K. Raju said here on Sunday that the government would compensate poultry farmers for the culling of birds necessitated by the outbreak of bird flu in Kozhikode district.

The amount would be decided by the government later.

The Minister said 24 squads had started functioning and rapid response teams had been deployed.

District Collectors had been empowered to coordinate with various departments.