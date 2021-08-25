1,700 new cases in capital, TPR at 13.8%

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Stringent lockdown measures in six local body wards

The daily test positivity rate (TPR) has been steadily increasing in the district. It stood at 13.8% on the day when 1,700 new COVID-19 cases were reported.

As of Wednesday, 10,101 people were under treatment for the infection. The district reported 1,272 recoveries on the day. Contact transmission accounted for 1,591 of the new cases. The list also included a health worker. In all, 27,295 people are in quarantine in the district at present.

Six local body wards in the district where the COVID-19 weekly infection population ratio (WIPR) is above eight will be placed under stringent lockdown measures from Thursday, the district administration said.

The WIPR is above eight in wards no. 4, 5 and 10 of Attingal municipality; wards 14 and 20 of the Nedumangad municipality, and ward no. 24 of the Varkala municipality, Additional District Magistrate E. Muhammed Safeer said.

The WIPR is as high as 15.77 in ward 14 and 16.68 in ward 20 in the Nedumangad municipality, according to the data released by the district administration. It stood at 10.14 in ward 24 of Varkala municipality while wards four, five and ten of Attingal municipality reported a WIPR of 8.69, 8.29 and 8.6 respectively.

Only shops selling essential commodities will be allowed to function in the six local bodies. They will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Meanwhile, the stringent lockdown measures imposed in ward 28 of the Attingal municipality have been lifted with the ward reporting a WIPR below eight, the ADM said.