Kalpetta

16 November 2020 23:48 IST

As many as 170 candidates filed their nomination papers for the upcoming local body polls in the district on Monday. These include 11 nomination papers to the Wayanad district panchayat, three each to the Kalpetta and Sulthan Bathery municipalities, seven to three block panchayats and 146 papers to 19 grama panchayats.

