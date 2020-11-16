Kerala

170 file papers in Wayanad

As many as 170 candidates filed their nomination papers for the upcoming local body polls in the district on Monday. These include 11 nomination papers to the Wayanad district panchayat, three each to the Kalpetta and Sulthan Bathery municipalities, seven to three block panchayats and 146 papers to 19 grama panchayats.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 16, 2020 11:48:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/170-file-papers-in-wayanad/article33110746.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY