ADVERTISEMENT

₹170 crore allotted to upgrade 26 Sabarimala roads

January 14, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Public Works Department (PWD) has decided to upgrade 26 major roads which people rely on to reach Sabarimala by spending ₹170 crore.

In a Facebook post, Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas said this time, even before the pilgrimage season, the department had made requisite interventions to complete the roadworks on time. The works were evaluated by review meetings in regular intervals in September and October and taking road trips along the renovated roads for several days. However, considering the huge inflow of pilgrims to the hill shrine from different parts of the country every year, efforts are on to upgrade the Sabarimala roads to modern standards to ensure a smooth journey for the pilgrims, he said in the post.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US