HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

₹170 crore allotted to upgrade 26 Sabarimala roads

January 14, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Public Works Department (PWD) has decided to upgrade 26 major roads which people rely on to reach Sabarimala by spending ₹170 crore.

In a Facebook post, Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas said this time, even before the pilgrimage season, the department had made requisite interventions to complete the roadworks on time. The works were evaluated by review meetings in regular intervals in September and October and taking road trips along the renovated roads for several days. However, considering the huge inflow of pilgrims to the hill shrine from different parts of the country every year, efforts are on to upgrade the Sabarimala roads to modern standards to ensure a smooth journey for the pilgrims, he said in the post.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.