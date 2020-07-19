Kerala

17-year-old killed in attack by drunk father

A 17-year-old Plus-Two student who sustained serious head injuries during an alleged scuffle with his intoxicated father died at his house at Kinaloor, near Balussery, in the district on Saturday night.

The victim has been identified as Alan, son of Venu. The police said the youth sustained serious injuries to his head after his father pushed him to the wall. He came under attack while he was trying to save his mother from physical assault by his father, the police said.

Alan was a student of Balussery Government Higher Secondary School. The accused was taken into custody and was booked under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

