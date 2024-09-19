ADVERTISEMENT

17-year-old Issa, who participated in anti-garbage protest as a child, dies in Kerala train accident

Updated - September 19, 2024 02:46 pm IST - KANNUR

A photograph from the protest showing police officers using a baton against Issa, who was six years then, sparked widespread controversy in 2013

The Hindu Bureau

Issa, a notable participant in the Punnol Pettipalam anti-garbage protest in Kannur, Kerala, was tragically killed by a train on Thursday (September 19, 2024) morning. She was 17.

ADVERTISEMENT

Issa, a student at Wadihuda Higher Secondary School and Ibn Al Haytham Academy in Vilayancode, was found dead after being struck by a passing train.

Daughter of Abdulnazar and Maimuna (Ummulla), resident of Punnol Kurichi, Issa gained attention in 2013 when she, then just six years old, participated with her family in a protest against the Thalassery municipality’s garbage dumping in Punnol Pettipalam, a residential area.

A photograph from the protest, showing police officers using a baton against Issa, sparked widespread controversy at the time.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US