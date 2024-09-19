GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

17-year-old Issa, who participated in anti-garbage protest as a child, dies in Kerala train accident

A photograph from the protest, showing police officers using a baton against Issa, sparked widespread controversy in 2013

Published - September 19, 2024 02:40 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

Issa, a notable participant in the Punnol Pettipalam anti-garbage protest in Kannur, Kerala, was tragically killed by a train on Thursday (September 19, 2024) morning. She was 17.

Issa, a student at Wadihuda Higher Secondary School and Ibn Al Haytham Academy in Vilayancode, was found dead after being struck by a passing train.

Daughter of Abdulnazar and Maimuna (Ummulla), resident of Punnol Kurichi, Issa gained attention in 2013 when she, then just six years old, participated with her family in a protest against the Thalassery municipality’s garbage dumping in Punnol Pettipalam, a residential area.

A photograph from the protest, showing police officers using a baton against Issa, sparked widespread controversy at the time.

Published - September 19, 2024 02:40 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.