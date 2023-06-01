17-year-old girl suffers heart attack, ambulance covers 132 km in 2.35 hours to save her in Kerala

June 01, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - IDUKKI

A concerted effort by people saved the life of a 17-year-old girl on Thursday even as the police created a green corridor for the ambulance to bring her to Amrita Hospital in Kochi from Kattappana in two-and-a-half hours.

Ann Mariya Joy, a resident of Erattayar near Kattappana, suffered a heart attack while attending prayers at a church around 6.30 a.m. She was immediately rushed to the nearby St. Johns Hospital at Kattappana. However, after administering preliminary treatment, hospital authorities referred her to Amrita Hospital in Kochi for further emergency treatment. What followed was a breathtaking attempt to save the girl.

A request seeking help from the public in arranging a corridor for the ambulance was shared in multiple social media platforms. Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine, who was at a school reopening event at Panickankudy in Idukki at the time, intervened to arrange for an intensive care unit (ICU) ambulance from Kattappana to Kochi.

The ambulance started from Kattappana at 11.37 a.m. and reached Amrita Hospital in 2.35 hours, covering 132 km in that period. The ambulance took the Kattappana-Cheruthoni-Thodupuzha-Muvattupuzha-Vyttila route to reach the hospital at Edappally.

Mr. Augustine later said that “public support” was behind the success of the mission. “The Kerala Police provided a pilot vehicle from Kattappana to Amrita Hospital. Ambulance drivers’ union, autorickshaw drivers and bus drivers ensured smooth passage for the speedy ambulance. Once again, the State witnessed the support and care of the people,” he said.

The Minister said the hospital authorities extended maximum support to provide better treatment for the girl.

According to sources, the condition of Ann Mariya was, however, said to be critical.

Subrahmanyan, the ambulance driver, said that thanks to the support of the police, the ambulance drivers’ union, and the public, he did not face any road blocks during the mission. “The public was very cooperative. Congestions related to the school reopening and the long-winding roads from Kattappana to Thodupuzha had posed a major hurdle. However, with the support of the people, we overcame it,” he said.

Tince Abraham, a male nurse who accompanied the driver, too thanked the support of the public. “Perhaps, as the Minister intervened, the roads were cleared immediately. Normally, it takes about three-and-a-half hours to reach Kochi from Kattappana,” said Mr. Abraham.

Thomas Devasia was the assistant driver. Apart from Mr. Abraham, male nurse Bibin Babu accompanied the team during the mission.

(with input from Kochi Bureau)

