17-year-old girl killed by youth at Varkala

December 28, 2022 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Incident took place near the victim’s house around 2 a.m.

The Hindu Bureau

A 17-year-old girl was brutally murdered by a 20-year-old youth at Vadasserikkonam, near Varkala, in the early hours of Wednesday.

The accused had attacked her with a knife, fatally wounding her in the throat.

A few hours after the incident the police took the accused, identified as Gopu, Kunnumpurathu House, Pallickal, into custody. He has confessed to the crime and his arrest has been formally recorded, the police said.

The shocking incident took place around 2 a.m. The girl’s father had discovered her outside their house covered in blood. She was immediately rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, with the help of neighbours, but she could not be saved.

The accused had attacked the girl when she went out to meet him after he contacted her over phone. According to the police, Gopu and the girl had been in a relationship for about four months. But she had drifted apart due to her father’s objections. This, apparently had angered the accused.

However, whether the murder was a pre-planned one or a spur-of-the-moment act is being investigated, Shilpa Dyavaiah, District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram Rural), told mediapersons.

After they drew apart, Gopu had reportedly established a relationship with the girl over phone pretending to be another person named ‘Akhil.’ Gopu allegedly used this fictional persona to call her and draw her outside her house. However, an altercation broke out between the two which ended in the murder. The police are looking into this aspect of the case.

They are also probing whether more people are involved.

The victim is a first-year degree student. The police had recovered the murder weapon and a mobile phone from the crime scene which helped them track Gopu down.

