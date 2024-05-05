ADVERTISEMENT

17 year old dies in motorcycle accident

May 05, 2024 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old boy who was riding pillion on a two-wheeler died in a road accident after his fellow rider left him bleeding by the roadside.

The victim, Sudheesh of Nellikkala, sustained a severe head injury during the accident that took place near Kuzhikala on Saturday evening. Shahad, who was riding the motorcycle, escaped with minor injuries and attempted to flee the scene without taking his friend to the hospital.

However, onlookers prevented him from escaping and handed him over to the police. Sudheesh, at the same time, was rushed to a hospital, though to no avail.

According to the police, Shahad had picked up Sudheesh from his home on Saturday evening for some shopping.

Shahad is scheduled to be produced before a magistrate. The victim’s body will be released to relatives after a post-mortem examination.

