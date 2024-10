17-year-old boy goes missing in sea

A 17-year-old boy was reported missing in the sea at Puthuvype beach near here late on Sunday evening.

Puthuvype native Bodhi had gone to the beach for a bath, with three friends. The others managed to swim to safety.

