17-year-old boy goes missing in sea

A 17-year-old boy was reported missing in the sea at Puthuvype beach near here late on Sunday evening.
Puthuvype native Bodhi had gone to the beach for a bath, with three friends. The others managed to swim to safety.
Published - October 14, 2024 08:28 am IST - KOCHI
