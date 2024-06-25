GIFT a SubscriptionGift
17 students hospitalised after suspected food poisoning at sports division hostel in Kannur

Published - June 25, 2024 07:12 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 17 girl students were admitted to the Kannur District Hospital after suspected food poisoning at sports division hostel on Monday night.

Initially, four students sought medical treatment, followed by others who developed symptoms such as abdominal pain and vomiting. After receiving preliminary treatment, they returned to the hostel. As many as 24 students had taken ill after they reportedly consumed fried rice and cauliflower curry at the hostel on June 14.

Though officials of the Food Safety department along with the Kannur Corporation health wing had conducted inspections and collected samples following the earlier incident, the official report is still pending. Concerns have been raised regarding the change in food providers at the hostel, with allegations that the new menu, which includes oil-rich foods, may be contributing to food poisoning incidents.

Hostel residents claimed that despite requests to change the menu following the earlier incident, no corrective measures were taken.

