17 projects for Dharmadam constituency

Kannur

24 June 2020 19:50 IST

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has directed Kannur District Collector T.V. Subhash to implement 17 projects in eight panchayats in his Dharmadam constituency.

The Asset Development Fund for the year 2020-21 will be utilised for projects worth ₹4.8 crore in various panchayats. The Chief Minister has proposed to implement projects worth ₹60 lakh each at Anjarakandy, Muzhappilangad, Peralassery, Chembilode, Kadambur, Vengadu, Dharmadam and Pinarayi panchayats.

An amount of ₹60 lakh has been allotted for the development of AKG Memorial Government Higher Secondary School, Peralassery panchayat ground development, gallery building, family health centre and conference hall at Kadambur panchayat, and anganwadi works at wards 2, 12, 16 and 17 of Chembilodu panchayat, construction of cultural centre at Anjarakandy panchayat, physiotherapy centre at Kannadi Veliyam PHC, construction of Kunjipuzha Bridge in Muzhappilangad panchayat, cloakroom at Kacherimetta Stadium, health sub-centre at Vengad panchayat,

Advertising

Advertising

construction of canal bridge on Vengadu Theru-Canal Kara Road, construction of anganwadi in wards 1 and 7 of Dharmadam panchayat, and construction of stage at the Higher Secondary School, Paliyode.

Similarly, ₹30 lakh for Cherikal and Mouveri canal protection project and ₹15 lakh for the development of the Pinarayi panchayat Parapram Mini Stadium and infrastructure at Prasanthi Cemetery.