17 projects for Dharmadam constituency

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has directed Kannur District Collector T.V. Subhash to implement 17 projects in eight panchayats in his Dharmadam constituency.
The Asset Development Fund for the year 2020-21 will be utilised for projects worth ₹4.8 crore in various panchayats. The Chief Minister has proposed to implement projects worth ₹60 lakh each at Anjarakandy, Muzhappilangad, Peralassery, Chembilode, Kadambur, Vengadu, Dharmadam and Pinarayi panchayats.
An amount of ₹60 lakh has been allotted for the development of AKG Memorial Government Higher Secondary School, Peralassery panchayat ground development, gallery building, family health centre and conference hall at Kadambur panchayat, and anganwadi works at wards 2, 12, 16 and 17 of Chembilodu panchayat, construction of cultural centre at Anjarakandy panchayat, physiotherapy centre at Kannadi Veliyam PHC, construction of Kunjipuzha Bridge in Muzhappilangad panchayat, cloakroom at Kacherimetta Stadium, health sub-centre at Vengad panchayat,
construction of canal bridge on Vengadu Theru-Canal Kara Road, construction of anganwadi in wards 1 and 7 of Dharmadam panchayat, and construction of stage at the Higher Secondary School, Paliyode.
Similarly, ₹30 lakh for Cherikal and Mouveri canal protection project and ₹15 lakh for the development of the Pinarayi panchayat Parapram Mini Stadium and infrastructure at Prasanthi Cemetery.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath