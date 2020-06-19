17 positive, 14 cured in Kollam

The district reported 17 COVID-19 cases and 14 recoveries on Friday. The new cases, all of them Non-Resident Keralites (NoRKs), include nine persons who came from Kuwait. While 15 are from abroad, two others are from Delhi and Mysore. The patients include residents of Ayoor, Alappad, Sooranadu, Piravanthur, Parippally, Kottankara, Mynagappally, Thevalakkara, Asramam, Chathannur, Sasthamcotta, Neendakara, Pathanapuram and Poruvazhi.
A 30-year-old Ayoor resident and her 9-year-old son were in home quarantine after reaching Kollam on May 31 from Abu Dhabi. The Pathanapuram resident had travelled by train from Delhi, reaching Ernakulam on June 16. He was transported to an institutional quarantine centre at Pathanapuram in an ambulance. A couple from Mysore reached Kollam on June 16 by car and the Poruvazhi residents were in home quarantine. Another positive case, a 52-year-old Asramam resident had travelled from Russia and was in institutional quarantine.
