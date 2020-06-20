17 new cases in Pathanamthitta

PATHANAMTHITTA

20 June 2020 22:54 IST

Woman health worker tests positive

Pathanamthitta witnessed the highest single day spike of 17 SARS-CoV-2 positive cases, one of them a woman health-care worker at the Pathanamthitta General Hospital, on Saturday.

The health-care worker who was on duty at the isolation ward at the hospital had been in quarantine after completion of duty for the past few days.

However, eight health-care workers who were in close contact with her during the hospital duty too were placed under observation, according to an official bulletin.

The 16 others who tested positive on Saturday are a 30-year-old man who came from Kuwait on June 14, a 49-year-old man (Maharashtra, June 14), a 14-year old girl (Maharashtra, June 14), a 50-year-old man (Saudi, June 14), a 56-year-old man (Saudi, June 15), a 35-year-old man (Maharashtra, June 7), a 52-year-old man (Kuwait, June 15), a 55-year-old man (Dubai, June 5), a 53-year-old man (Maharashtra, June 8), a 41-year-old man (Kuwait, June 12), a 27-year-old man (UAE, May 26), a 22-year-old man (Uttar Pradesh, June 6), a 38-year-old man (Kuwait, June 11), a 48-year-old man (Maharashtra, June 10), a 47-year old woman (Maharashtra, June 10), and a 39-year-old man (Kuwait, June 13).