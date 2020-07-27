17 more test positive in Pathanamthitta

Seventeen persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Monday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in Pathanamthitta so far to 1,141, according to an official bulletin released here.
The number of active patients was put at 346 as on Monday evening.
As many as five persons among the 17 new cases were identified as primary contacts of the infected people and the remaining 12 people were Non-Resident Keralites who came from other States and abroad, the bulletin said.
28 cured
With 28 more cured as on Monday, the total number of COVID-19 patients cured in the district went up to 793. A total of 371 persons, both patients and those having symptoms of the viral disease, were quarantined at various hospitals in the district as on Monday.
Under quarantine
A total of 6,002 people, 3,266 of them contacts of the already infected persons, were placed under quarantine in different parts of the district as on Monday.
District Collector P.B. Noohu declared 12 wards in the grama panchayats of Koipram, Ezhumatoor, Malayalapuzha, Mezhuvely and Pallickal and in the Adoor municipality as containment zones for the next seven days from Monday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath