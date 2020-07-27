17 more test positive in Pathanamthitta

Seventeen persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Monday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in Pathanamthitta so far to 1,141, according to an official bulletin released here.

The number of active patients was put at 346 as on Monday evening.

As many as five persons among the 17 new cases were identified as primary contacts of the infected people and the remaining 12 people were Non-Resident Keralites who came from other States and abroad, the bulletin said.

28 cured

With 28 more cured as on Monday, the total number of COVID-19 patients cured in the district went up to 793. A total of 371 persons, both patients and those having symptoms of the viral disease, were quarantined at various hospitals in the district as on Monday.

Under quarantine

A total of 6,002 people, 3,266 of them contacts of the already infected persons, were placed under quarantine in different parts of the district as on Monday.

District Collector P.B. Noohu declared 12 wards in the grama panchayats of Koipram, Ezhumatoor, Malayalapuzha, Mezhuvely and Pallickal and in the Adoor municipality as containment zones for the next seven days from Monday.