17 more Omicron cases in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram

10 January 2022 20:27 IST

Kerala has detected 17 more cases of Omicron from amongst its COVID-19-positive samples , Health Minister Veena George has said. The total number of Omicron cases detected so far in the State stands at 345.

Eight new cases were detected in Ernakulam, two in Palakkad, and one each from Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad. Of the 345 cases detected so far, 34 were cases reported in contacts.

