17, including Nipah victim’s close relatives, test negative

The serum samples of 17 people who had contacted a 15-year-old boy who died of Nipah virus at Pandikkad tested negative on Tuesday. However, those on the contact list of the Nipah victim should remain in isolation.

Health Minister Veena George said here on Tuesday that legal proceedings would be initiated against those who violate the Nipah protocol. “As many as 460 people are on the contact list. They should remain in quarantine for 21 days,” she said.

As many as 220 of the 460 people are included in the high-risk category, and 142 of them being health workers. Nineteen on the contact list are under treatment at different hospitals after they displayed symptoms. Seventeen of them are at Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri, and two in Thiruvananthapuram.

Ms. George said that those tested negative included the close relatives of the Nipah victim. “That is something we ought to be happy about,” she said.

18,055 houses covered

The Health department has intensified its field work in the wake of the Nipah death. Health workers covered 18,055 houses in three days in Pandikkad and Anakkayam panchayats. When 10,248 houses were covered in Pandikkad, 7,808 were covered in Anakkayam.

As many as 728 fever cases were reported in Pandikkad panchayat and 286 in Anakkayam panchayat. The district administration has imposed restrictions on the two panchayats.

“There is nothing to worry. We are preparing a foolproof list of contacts by monitoring surveillance camera footage,” Ms. George said.

A mobile laboratory of the National Institute of Virology (NIV) began functioning on Monday, making it possible for more number of tests.

The government has given psychological support too for those in isolation. As many as 329 people in isolation were given counselling. Schools in Pandikkad and Anakkayam panchayats have started online classes. The schools will remain closed until further orders by the district administration.

A team of virologists from NIV, Pune, under the leadership of Balasubramaniam started their work by collecting bat samples from Pandikkad region. They will conduct genomic tests to establish the presence of Nipah virus in bats.

Surveillance cameras

Surveillance cameras were set up around a hog plum (Ambazhanga) tree whose fruit the Nipah victim had reportedly eaten a couple of weeks ago. A Central Animal Husbandry and Dairying team too is conducting a study to establish the presence of Nipah virus in animals.

The police registered two cases for spreading false information and hatred in the society in connection with the Nipah death. Ms. George warned of stern action against those spreading misinformation on social media about Nipah and related things.