Kerala

17 from Cotton Hill LPS win scholarship

Government Lower Primary School, Cotton Hill, had much to rejoice when results of the Lower Secondary Scholarship (LSS) were declared on Thursday.

The maximum number of students to have bagged the scholarship in the district was from the school — 17. The parent-teacher association and the school management committee decided to give way gifts to the winners as soon as the COVID-19 restrictions ended, a statement from Headmaster K. Buhari said.

