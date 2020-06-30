17 fast-track courts opened in State

As many as 17 fast-track special courts for the trial of rape and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) cases were inaugurated in the State.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court S. Manikumar jointly inaugurated the courts through virtual mode. The courts will start functioning from July 1. Nine more courts are to be set up in the State.
There are 7,600 POCSO cases and 6,700 rape cases pending till March 31, according to a government communication.
The State will crackdown on the offences against children. Recently 89 persons were booked for such offences. The State had decided to seek the cooperation of Interpol for curbing the offences against children, the Chief Minister said.
State Ministers A.K. Balan and K.K. Shylaja, High Court judges C.T. Ravikumar, A.M. Shaffique, K. Vinod Chandran and A. Hariprasad, Advocate General C.P. Sudhakara Prasad, Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta, Home Additional Chief Secretary T.K. Jose and Law Secretary Aravind Babu attended.
