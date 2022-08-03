Kerala

17 families shifted to relief camps in Kasaragod

Staff Reporter KASARAGOD August 03, 2022 22:05 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 22:05 IST

As many as 17 families from flood-hit areas were relocated to relief camps in Vellarikund taluk in Kasaragod on Wednesday.

Vellarikund tehsildar P.V. Murali said a landslip is suspected in Chulli area of ​​Balal village. He added that no casualties had been reported so far.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The official said 17 families from Chulli C.V. Colony, which was hit by the flash floods, had been shifted to a relief camp at the Chulli Government LP School. Another 20 families will soon be shifted to the camp.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sub Collector D.R. Meghashree visited the relief camp.

The tehsildar said the official machinery was prepared to deal with emergency situations in Vellarikund taluk, and in case of heavy rains, people living in Panathadi and Balal Palavayal villages would be relocated to safer areas.

Woman missing

A woman has gone missing after being swept away by currents at Kooramkundu in Bheemanadi village. Fire and rescue services personnel and the police are engaged in a search for the woman.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
natural disasters
Read more...