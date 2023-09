September 14, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

As many as 17 custodial deaths have been reported during the previous and current Left Democratic Front (LDF) dispensations led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

According to the data tabled by the Chief Minister in the Assembly, six of such deaths have taken place during the tenure of the current government.

While disciplinary action has been initiated against 40 police officers in all such cases, 22 officers have been suspended and 13 reinstated.

