17 Congress leaders from Malappuram seek action against DCC president

November 08, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

As many as 17 district leaders of the Congress on Wednesday deposed before the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) disciplinary committee headed by Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan that the Palestine solidarity rally organised under the banner of Aryadan Foundation in Malappuram on Friday was not a divisive act.

Rather, they demanded disciplinary action against District Congress Committee (DCC) president V.S. Joy for “planning to scuttle” the Palestine rally planned well in advance.

Among those who deposed before the disciplinary committee against Mr. Joy and supported KPCC general secretary Aryadan Shoukath were veteran party leader C. Haridas, former KPCC general secretary V.A. Kareem, KPCC members V. Sudhakaran, P. Radhakrishnan, P.A. Chereethu, P. Vasudevan, Riyas Mukkoli, DCC vice president Veekshanam Mohammed, treasurer Vallanchira Shoukathali, and general secretary Umer Kurikkal.

Mr. Joy and the district office-bearers who support him will appear before the disciplinary committee on November 13.

A section of Congress workers had demanded action against Mr. Joy when KPCC president K. Sudhakaran and Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan visited Malappuram on Tuesday.