ADVERTISEMENT

17 arrested on charge of illegal sand mining in Kochi

February 29, 2024 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Puthenvelikkara police arrested 17 persons on charge of illegal sand mining and seized four country boats found being engaged in the illegal act.

The arrests were made in multiple lots during a drive on Wednesday night. Initially, a group found engaged in illegal sand mining using a long pole was arrested. Later, another five-member group was nabbed some 200 metres away from the first group. Sand and country boats were also seized.

This was followed by the arrest of another group along with the equipment used for illegal sand mining.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Kochi / crime

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US