17 arrested on charge of illegal sand mining in Kochi

February 29, 2024 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - KOCHI

The Puthenvelikkara police arrested 17 persons on charge of illegal sand mining and seized four country boats found being engaged in the illegal act.

The arrests were made in multiple lots during a drive on Wednesday night. Initially, a group found engaged in illegal sand mining using a long pole was arrested. Later, another five-member group was nabbed some 200 metres away from the first group. Sand and country boats were also seized.

This was followed by the arrest of another group along with the equipment used for illegal sand mining.

