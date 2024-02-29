GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

17 arrested on charge of illegal sand mining in Kochi

February 29, 2024 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Puthenvelikkara police arrested 17 persons on charge of illegal sand mining and seized four country boats found being engaged in the illegal act.

The arrests were made in multiple lots during a drive on Wednesday night. Initially, a group found engaged in illegal sand mining using a long pole was arrested. Later, another five-member group was nabbed some 200 metres away from the first group. Sand and country boats were also seized.

This was followed by the arrest of another group along with the equipment used for illegal sand mining.

Related Topics

Kochi / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.