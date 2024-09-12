16th Finance Commission: Conclave of Finance Ministers calls for fair division of resources, cap on cesses and surcharges levied by Centre

A one-day conclave of Finance Ministers organised here on Thursday in the context of the 16th Finance Commission expressed concern over the growing imbalances in Centre-State fiscal relations while demanding fair and equitable division of resources to the States, capping of the cesses and surcharges collected by the Centre and a stop to “penalising” States that perform well.

Participating in the conclave organised by Kerala, Finance Ministers of five Opposition-ruled States demanded a raise in the States’ share in the divisible pool from 41% to 50% and a reduction in one-size-fits-all Centrally sponsored schemes.

They also suggested that the cesses and surcharges collected by the Centre be capped so that anything above the limit gets routed to the divisible pool.

Rising trend

Inaugurating the conclave, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the 16th Commission should factor in the rising trend in surcharges and cesses collected by the Centre when drafting its recommendations.

“In the last decade, the surcharges and cesses have shown a rising trend and now comprise around one-fifth of the Gross Tax Revenue of the Union. Its direct consequence is the shrinkage of the divisible pool of taxes,” Mr. Vijayan said. The demand for a higher share for States in the taxes collected by the Union has “continued relevance,” he said.

The 16th Finance Commission, Mr. Vijayan said, has the task of “delicately balancing” the interests of the States with low per capita income but a larger share of population and others that have achieved the aims of the National Population Policy, 1976.

“In this act of delicate balancing, the 16th Finance Commission will have to carefully decide on the tax distribution formula and put to use effectively the constitutional provisions of Article 275 for disbursing grants to States-in-need,” he said.

Balance of power

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka called for a recalibration of the Centre-States balance of power to ensure a truly federal system. The Centre’s failure to uphold the principles of principles of equity, autonomy, efficiency in its financial relations with the States is hampering their development and creating a sense of inequity, he said.

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu said it was imperative that the share of States in the divisible pool was raised to 50%. He pointed out that Tamil Nadu had been repeatedly penalised by successive Finance Commissions. Its share has dipped from 7.93% under the Ninth Finance Commission to 4.07% under the 15th Finance Commission. This has resulted in a loss of about ₹3.5 lakh crore to the State, Mr. Thennarasu said.

Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda urged the 16th Finance Commission to cap the cesses and surcharges levied by the Centre at 5% of the gross tax revenue.

“We have recommended that anything above it should become part of the divisible pool,” he said. Mr. Gowda called for incentives to States that perform, saying that there is “unchecked” rewards for poorly performing States.

Fiscal autonomy hit

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said that the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax, while a landmark reform, had limited the fiscal autonomy of States. Punjab has witnessed a significant decline from its pre-GST revenue base. “I’m certain that other states also have faces losses. This is an issue which I hope the 16th Finance Commission will thoroughly consider,” he said.

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan called for an overhaul of key criteria that determine devolution of resources. Climate change should be a component in deciding the devolution of resources, he said, adding that States should stand together to fight for their rights.

Worsening imbalances

Presiding over the event, Kerala Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal said cooperative federalism was facing a crisis in the country and was increasingly becoming “subordinate federalism” or “coercive federalism.” The conclave, he said, was intended to draw the nation’s attention to the worsening imbalances in its fiscal architecture. Strengthening the States is the only way to fiscally empower India, he said.

At a special discussion in the afternoon session, Arvind Subramanian, former Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India, delivered the keynote address. Senior bureaucrats and Finance Department officials from the five states and leading economists and planning experts also spoke.

