GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Technology
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Technology
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

16th edition of IDSFFK kicks off in Thiruvananthapuram

As many as 335 films from 54 countries will be screened during the six-day festival at the Kairali Sree Nila theatre complex

Published - July 26, 2024 09:02 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
IDSFFK logo

IDSFFK logo | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRAGEMENT

With a free space for contrarian views, the International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK) is part of the democratic model of the State, Minister for Local Self governments M.B. Rajesh has said. Inaugurating the 16th edition of the festival at the Kairali theatre complex here on July 26, he said that a conducive and tolerant environment for free exchange of differing views is important in contemporary India.

Highlighting the package ‘An Ode to Resilience: Tales from Palestine’, featuring documentaries and short films from Palestine, he said that the festival is also an expression of Kerala’s solidarity with Palestine.

“People across the world who believe in humanity and justice are standing in solidarity with Palestine and Gaza. Kerala has too stood resolutely with the people of Palestine. The festival also features documentaries that highlight the historic farmers’ struggle as well as on many other important issues of our times. I still remember how during our student days documentaries like Anand Patwardhan’s Ram Ke Naam and Rakesh Sharma’s Final Solution were used in mobilising people in struggles against communalism,” he said.

Mr. Rajesh presented the festival’s lifetime achievement award to wildlife filmmaking pioneers Naresh Bedi and Rakesh Bedi (Bedi brothers). After the ceremony, Ernest Cole: Lost and Found, a documentary by Haitian filmmaker Raoul Peck on the works of the legendary photographer whose images exposed the horrors of the Apartheid years in South Africa, was screened.

As many as 335 films from 54 countries will be screened during the six-day festival at the Kairali Sree Nila theatre complex. As many as 31 documentaries and 18 fiction short films will be screened in the focus categories.

In the focus short documentary category, 24 films will be screened in various languages such as Marathi, Bengali, Hindi, Santhali, Odia, Kannada, Tamil, Assamese, and Sylheti. These films explore a range of issues such as women’s lives, drought, mining, people’s movements etc.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.