1,692 new cases in Kollam

KOLLAM

17 August 2021 19:39 IST

1,177 cases in Alappuzha, 1,155 in Kottayam, 824 in Pathanamthitta

The district reported 1,692 new cases of COVID-19 and 1,523 recoveries on Tuesday.

While 1,686 patients contracted the virus through contact, others include two persons from other States and three health workers.

Advertising

Advertising

At present the district has 27,019 people under observation and the total number of samples collected is 21,09,271.

While 2,529 people completed home quarantine on Tuesday, the Health Department has traced 3,24,852 primary and 19,354 secondary contacts of the cases.

Alappuzha

The district logged 1,177 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. It recorded nine COVID-19 deaths. The test positivity rate for the day was recorded at 13.42%.

Of the fresh cases, 1,151 people contracted the disease through local transmission, while the source of infection of 20 others remains unidentified. Six health staff were also tested positive for the disease.

The 1,177 cases include 116 reported from Alappuzha, 73 from Mararikulam South, 56 from Cherthala, 42 from Cherthala South, 36 from Chengannur, 31 from Muhamma, 30 each from Kayamkulam, Mannancherry and Thanneermukkom, 29 from Thekkekara, 28 each from Bharanikavu, Vallikunnam and Muthukulam, 26 each from Arattupuzha and Panavally, 23 from Palamel, and 22 from Aryad.

Meanwhile, 822 people who were undergoing treatment for the disease in the district recovered. The active COVID-19 caseload stands at 9,626.

Kottayam

The number of fresh COVID-19 cases continued to rise in Kottayam with 1,155 people testing positive for the disease on Tuesday

Of the fresh cases, 1,148 people including four health workers contracted the virus through local transmission. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) for the day stood at 12.67%.

With 88 cases, Kottayam municipality reported the highest number of cases, followed by Ettumanur which recorded 41 cases .

As many as 1,088 people recovered from the disease during the day, bringing down the total active cases to 7,700. Meanwhile, 42,082 people remain in quarantine for suspected symptoms of the disease.

Pathanamthitta

In Pathanamthitta, 824 people tested positive for the disease during the day.

Of this, 821 people contracted the virus through local transmission. The contact source of seven cases were yet to be ascertained. The TPR for the day was 11.6%.

With 47 cases, Pathanamathitta reported the highest number of cases, followed by Aranmula, which reported 34 cases. Meanwhile, the decease claimed nine more lives in the district.

With 635 recoveries on the day, Pathanamthitta currently has 6,895 active cases.

(With contributions from bureaus in Alappuzha, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta)