1,692 applications disposed of at Nedumangad taluk-level adalat

May 06, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

As many as 1,692 applications were disposed of at the ‘Karuthalum Kaithangum’ Nedumangad taluk-level adalat on Saturday.

Hundreds turned up for the adalat with complaints related to welfare pension, priority ration card, financial assistance, LIFE housing project, boundary disputes, and so on. Ministers V. Sivankutty and G.R. Anil were present to hear and address the complaints.

As many as 3,101 applications were received for the adalat online. A total of 743 complaints were also received directly on Saturday. The Ministers directed department officials concerned to dispose them of in 15 days.

The maximum number of complaints were related to local-self government institutions. Of the 1,224 applications, 841 were disposed of.

Two families left heartbroken after a flash flood claimed two lives at Mankayam, Palode, in September last year were handed over financial assistance at the ‘Karuthalum Kaithangum’ Nedumangad taluk-level adalat on Saturday.

As many as 10 members of the families of Sunaj and Abdullah were caught in the flash floods at the Mankayam eco-tourism centre. Eight people were rescued, but Sunaj’s eight-year-old daughter Nasriya Fathima and Abdullah’s wife Shani Beegam could not be saved.

An amount of ₹4 lakh each that was sanctioned from the district disaster response fund for the families of the dead was handed over to them at the adalat by Mr. Anil.

Nearly 300 plaintain cultivated by farmer Dilip Kumar of Aryanad were destroyed in rain and wind in March this year. The loss was assessed and procedures for giving compensation were initiated after which Dilip got to know of the adalat and submitted a complaint. His complaint was examined and an order issued to provide him a compensation of ₹8,800 urgently.

Haritha of Tholicode panchayat was studying in an Idukki college when her father died in 2017 and she was left dependent on relatives. She was unable to pay the fee for three semesters. The college refused to give her degree certificates till she paid them ₹30,000. Haritha is now married but her husband, a labourer, is unable to come up with the money to get her certificates. Haritha then reached the adalat, where Mr. Sivankutty spoke to the college authorities and assured Haritha that she would receive the certificates soon.

It was only recently that Jancy’s five-year-old daughter started calling her mother. Bonacaud resident Jancy wants the young one to talk more, but coming to the city for the differently abled child’s treatment is a tall order for Jancy. On Saturday, she brought her daughter to the adalat to seek a free KSRTC bus pass. Mr. Anil directed the officials concerned to take action on her demand at the earliest.

Sixteen families of Idinjar in Peringamala who were unable to pay property tax and therefore unable to get benefits from the government were handed over the tax receipt by the Ministers at the adalat.