16,848 new cases, TPR at 11.91%

Thiruvananthapuram

20 July 2021 20:49 IST

Kerala’s COVID-19 case graph again showed an increase on Tuesday, reporting 16,848 new cases, when testing over the past 24 hours increased to 1,41,431samples.

The test positivity rate (TPR) that hit 11.08% on Monday registered 11.91% on Tuesday.

The State’s active case pool again showed an increase at 1,26,398 lakh cases on Tuesday with 12,052 patients reported to have recovered on the day.

Advertising

Advertising

The official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State now stands at 15,512, with the State adding 104 deaths, most of which occurred in the past few days, to the official list of deaths on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the number of patients newly admitted to hospitals was 2,049. The total number of patients continues to remain steady around 25,000, as it has been since weeks, and was 24,752 on Tuesday.

Total ICU admissions in the Stateon Tuesday again went up slightly to 1,919, while the number of patients requiring ventilator support also went up to 716.

The cumulative case burden of the State ever since the pandemic began now stands at 31,87,716 cases.

Among districts, Malappuram reported the highest number of new cases with 2,752, Thrissur 1,929, Ernakulam 1,901, Kozhikode 1,689, Kollam 1,556, Palakkad 1,237, Kottayam 1,101, Thiruvananthapuram 1,055, Alappuzha 905, Kannur 873, Kasaragod 643, Pathanamthitta 517, Wayanad 450, and Idukki 240.