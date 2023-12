December 06, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST

As many as 168 flats will be constructed under the Punargeham scheme on two acres of land donated by the Trivandrum Social Service Society at Kadakampally in Thiruvananthapuram district. The Cabinet on Wednesday gave the nod for taking up the project at a cost of ₹37.62 crore.

The State government’s Punargeham housing and rehabilitation scheme is designed to resettle fishermen families who live close to the shoreline.