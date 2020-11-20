16,700 candidates in Malappuram

MALAPPURAM

20 November 2020 22:20 IST

As many as 16,700 candidates were in the fray when the scrutiny of nominations for the civic body elections in Malappuram district was completed here on Friday. However, the picture will be clear only after Monday, the deadline for withdrawal of the nominations.

District officials said that 128 nominations were rejected in the scrutiny.

As many as 12,388 candidates are in the fray for 94 grama panchayats, 2,684 for 12 municipalities, 1,424 for 15 block panchayats, and 204 for the District Panchayat.

The scrutiny of nominations to the District Panchayat took place under District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan. Eligibility was the main criterion considered during the scrutiny. Technical and typographical errors were ignored in accordance with the guidelines of the Election Commission.